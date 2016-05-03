BRIEF-Hanesbrands sets pricing of senior notes offering

May 3 Hanesbrands Inc

* Hanesbrands prices senior notes offering

* Set pricing of its unregistered offering of $1.8 billion aggregate principal amount senior notes

* Notes will also consist of $900 million aggregate principal amount of 4.875 percent senior notes due 2026

* Notes will consist of $900 million aggregate principal amount of 4.625 percent senior notes due 2024