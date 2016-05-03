BRIEF-Hanesbrands sets pricing of senior notes offering

Nikkei rises as weaker yen helps lift mood; Yellen speech awaited
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
May 3 Hanesbrands Inc
* Hanesbrands prices senior notes offering
* Set pricing of its unregistered offering of $1.8 billion aggregate principal amount senior notes
* Notes will also consist of $900 million aggregate principal amount of 4.875 percent senior notes due 2026
* Notes will consist of $900 million aggregate principal amount of 4.625 percent senior notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Asian stock markets stabilized near three-month highs on Wednesday, helped by Hong Kong and Chinese shares, as investors judged U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's concerns over a stronger dollar to be beneficial to some of the regional bourses.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Japanese stocks turned positive and recovered from five-week lows on Wednesday afternoon as the yen weakened against the dollar, which helped restore investor sentiment.