BRIEF-Agrium Inc reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.05

May 3 Agrium Inc
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $5.25 to $6.25
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.05
* Q1 sales $2,725 million versus $2,872 million
* 2016 annual guidance range has been revised to $5.25 to
$6.25 diluted earnings per share
* Says reduction in net earnings for Q1 was driven by weaker
selling prices across all nutrients
* Nitrogen projects in North America are expected to
continue to ramp up in 2016
* 2016 annual guidance range for diluted earnings per share
due to weak outlook for nutrient prices
* Issuing earnings guidance of $4.00 to $4.30 diluted
earnings per share for first half of 2016
* Reduced 2016 estimate of potash production to 2.3 to 2.4
million tonnes
* Retail crop nutrient sales tonnes for 2016 are now
expected to be from 9.8 million to 10.3 million tonnes
* Quarterly potash sales volumes increased by 271,000 tonnes
compared to same period last year
* Sees 2016 total capital expenditures $800-$900 million
* Quarterly retail sales $2.29 billion versus $2.26 billion
* Quarterly nitrogen sales volumes slightly lower than same
period last year, as western Canadian dealers were slow to
commit to nitrogen purchases
* Quarterly wholesale sales $649 million versus $867 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $6.04 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06, revenue view $2.76
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: