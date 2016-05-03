BRIEF-Investors Bancorp to acquire Bank of Princeton for $154 mln

May 3 Investors Bancorp Inc
* To acquire the Bank of Princeton, expanding its franchise
into the Princeton and Philadelphia markets
* 60% of bank of Princeton's shares will be converted into
Investors Bancorp common stock; remaining 40% will be exchanged
for cash
* Deal expected to be 2% dilutive to tangible book value,
with tangible book value earnback of about 3.5 yrs using
"crossover" method
* Deal for $154 million
* Transaction is expected to be 6%, or $0.04, accretive to
analyst consensus 2017 earnings per share
* Upon completion of deal, investors bank will add 13
branches primarily in greater princeton and in philadelphia
* Bank of Princeton's stockholders will have option to elect
to receive either 2.633 shares of investors bancorp stock or
$30.75 in cashper share
