BRIEF-Investors Bancorp to acquire Bank of Princeton for $154 mln

May 3 Investors Bancorp Inc

* To acquire the Bank of Princeton, expanding its franchise into the Princeton and Philadelphia markets

* 60% of bank of Princeton's shares will be converted into Investors Bancorp common stock; remaining 40% will be exchanged for cash

* Deal expected to be 2% dilutive to tangible book value, with tangible book value earnback of about 3.5 yrs using "crossover" method

* Deal for $154 million

* Transaction is expected to be 6%, or $0.04, accretive to analyst consensus 2017 earnings per share

* Upon completion of deal, investors bank will add 13 branches primarily in greater princeton and in philadelphia

* Bank of Princeton's stockholders will have option to elect to receive either 2.633 shares of investors bancorp stock or $30.75 in cashper share