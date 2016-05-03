BRIEF-Tahoe Resources reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.16

May 3 Tahoe Resources Inc
* Tahoe resources reports strong earnings in first quarter
2016
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $132.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $149.7
million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.17
* Qtrly silver production from escobal amounted to 5.7
million ounces in concentrate
* Sees 2016 silver production 18 - 21 moz
* Qtrly gold production from la arena and shahuindo amounted
to 46,576 and 7,590 ounces in doré, respectively
* Targeting growth in gold production from 174,000 ounces in
2015 to over 550,000 ounces by 2020
* Sees 2016 gold production 370 - 430 koz
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)