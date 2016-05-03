BRIEF-Pacific Exploration And Production says it has filed for recognition proceeding under Law 1116

May 3 Pacific Exploration And Production
Corporation
* Announces that it has filed for recognition proceeding
under Law 1116 in connection with previously announced
comprehensive restructuring involving Catalyst Capital and
Pacific's noteholders and lenders
* All operations of subsidiaries including Colombian
branches, are expected to continue normal throughout process
* Employees will continue to be paid throughout this
process, without disruption
* Expects regular payments to be made to all suppliers,
trade partners, contractors
* Restructuring transaction has received support from
creditors
