BRIEF-TSSP acquires distressed portfolio from Credit Suisse

GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump, Brexit uncertainty hit stocks and dollar, gold jumps
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
May 3 TSSP:
* TSSP acquires distressed portfolio from Credit Suisse
* Announced acquisition of credit assets including part of Credit Suisse's distressed credit portfolio for about $1.27 billion
* Deal resulted in further charge of approximately $100 million , bulk of which will be reflected in Credit Suisse's Q1 results
* Additional terms of transaction were not disclosed.
* Credit Suisse distressed portfolio purchased by co comprised of over 270 instruments across asset types,geographies relating to about 170 cos
* Ncr enters into agreement to conclude Fox River environmental matter
VANCOUVER, Jan 17 Canadian gold miner Goldcorp Inc detailed an ambitious growth plan on Tuesday that includes increasing production as well as yet-to-be-mined reserves by 20 percent over the next five years from existing operations and deposits, lifting its shares.