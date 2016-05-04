BRIEF-Wix.Com Q1 gaap loss per share $0.49

GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump, Brexit uncertainty hit stocks and dollar, gold jumps
May 4 Wix.Com Ltd
* Wix.Com reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.30
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.49
* Q1 revenue $61.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $60.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says increased fy revenue outlook to $274 - $277 million from earlier outlook of $270 - $274 million
* Says added 5.3 million registered users in Q1
* Says increased financial outlook for full year 2016
* Sees Q2 revenue of $66 million - $67 million
* In quarter added 170,000 net premium subscriptions in period to reach 1.94 million as of march 31, 2016, a 41% increase over Q1 of 2015
* Says increased FY adjusted ebitda outlook to $30 - $32 million from earlier outlook of $27 - $30 million
