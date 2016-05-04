BRIEF-Wix.Com Q1 gaap loss per share $0.49

May 4 Wix.Com Ltd

* Wix.Com reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.30

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.49

* Q1 revenue $61.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $60.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says increased fy revenue outlook to $274 - $277 million from earlier outlook of $270 - $274 million

* Says added 5.3 million registered users in Q1

* Says increased financial outlook for full year 2016

* Sees Q2 revenue of $66 million - $67 million

* In quarter added 170,000 net premium subscriptions in period to reach 1.94 million as of march 31, 2016, a 41% increase over Q1 of 2015

* Says increased FY adjusted ebitda outlook to $30 - $32 million from earlier outlook of $27 - $30 million

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)