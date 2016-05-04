版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三

BRIEF-Robert Adams to retire as CEO of NHC, remain as chairman

May 4 National Healthcare Corp

* Robert adams to retire as ceo of nhc, remain as chairman

* Says adams will remain as non-executive chairman of board following his retirement

* Says will initiate a search of internal and external candidates for adams' replacement soon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

