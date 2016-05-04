版本:
BRIEF-Gran Tierra reports Q1 loss per share of $0.15

May 4 Gran Tierra Energy Inc

* Gran tierra energy inc. Announces first quarter 2016 results highlighted by 11% quarterly production growth and balance sheet strength

* Q1 loss per share $0.15

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Continues to expect 2016 production to average between 27,500 and 29,000 boepd wi before royalties

* Production for quarter averaged 25,610 barrels of oil equivalent per day gross working interest before royalties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

