BRIEF-Summit Materials reports Q1 adjusted loss per share of $0.42

BRIEF-Emera announces expiration and settlement of exchange offer
May 4 Summit Materials Inc
* Summit materials announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $208 million versus i/b/e/s view $217.8 million
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.42
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Summit materials inc says full year 2016 adjusted ebitda outlook increased 7.5% at midpoint to a range of $350.0 million to $370.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Rolls-Royce Plc agreed to pay authorities more than $800 million to resolve charges of bribing officials in six countries in schemes that lasted more than a decade, the U.S. Justice Department and U.K. Serious Fraud Office said in statements Tuesday.
Jan 17 Aveda Transportation And Energy Services Inc