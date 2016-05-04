版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 18:24 BJT

BRIEF-Genesis Energy reports Q1 revenue of $378.4 million

May 4 Genesis Energy Lp

* Genesis energy, l.p. Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Genesis energy lp says net income attributable to genesis energy, l.p. Of $35.3 million, or $0.32 per unit, for q1 of 2016

* Qtrly revenue $378.4 million versus $526.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $562.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

