BRIEF-Genesis Energy reports Q1 revenue of $378.4 million

BRIEF-Emera announces expiration and settlement of exchange offer
May 4 Genesis Energy Lp
* Genesis energy, l.p. Reports first quarter 2016 results
* Genesis energy lp says net income attributable to genesis energy, l.p. Of $35.3 million, or $0.32 per unit, for q1 of 2016
* Qtrly revenue $378.4 million versus $526.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $562.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Rolls-Royce Plc agreed to pay authorities more than $800 million to resolve charges of bribing officials in six countries in schemes that lasted more than a decade, the U.S. Justice Department and U.K. Serious Fraud Office said in statements Tuesday.
