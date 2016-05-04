BRIEF-Triumph Group reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share of $1.32

BRIEF-Emera announces expiration and settlement of exchange offer
* Emera announces expiration and settlement of exchange offer
May 4 Triumph Group Inc
* Triumph group reports fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2016 results; implementing 'one triumph' transformation strategy
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $4.90 to $5.10
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.32
* Q4 loss per share $21.93
* Q4 sales $1.058 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.04 billion
* Sees fy 2017 revenue about $3.6 billion to $3.7 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects to incur additional $77.3 million of restructuring charges in 2017 and 2018, of which $15.6 million are estimated to be non-cash
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.44, revenue view $3.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says expects to immediately realize approximately $10.0 million in annual savings as a result of realigned structure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Emera announces expiration and settlement of exchange offer
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Rolls-Royce Plc agreed to pay authorities more than $800 million to resolve charges of bribing officials in six countries in schemes that lasted more than a decade, the U.S. Justice Department and U.K. Serious Fraud Office said in statements Tuesday.
Jan 17 Aveda Transportation And Energy Services Inc