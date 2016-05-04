版本:
BRIEF-Rowan Q1 earnings per share $0.98

May 4 Rowan Companies Plc :

* Rowan reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $500.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $489.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.98

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

