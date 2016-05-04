BRIEF-Natural Gas Services Group posts Q1 earnings of $0.20/share

BRIEF-Emera announces expiration and settlement of exchange offer
* Emera announces expiration and settlement of exchange offer
May 4 Natural Gas Services Group Inc
* NGS reports first quarter 2016 earnings of 20 cents per diluted share
* Q1 earnings per share $0.20
* Q1 revenue $21.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $20 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 2016 has been challenging and it will continue to be throughout year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Emera announces expiration and settlement of exchange offer
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Rolls-Royce Plc agreed to pay authorities more than $800 million to resolve charges of bribing officials in six countries in schemes that lasted more than a decade, the U.S. Justice Department and U.K. Serious Fraud Office said in statements Tuesday.
Jan 17 Aveda Transportation And Energy Services Inc