BRIEF-Natural Gas Services Group posts Q1 earnings of $0.20/share

May 4 Natural Gas Services Group Inc

* NGS reports first quarter 2016 earnings of 20 cents per diluted share

* Q1 earnings per share $0.20

* Q1 revenue $21.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $20 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 2016 has been challenging and it will continue to be throughout year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

