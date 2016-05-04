BRIEF-HollyFrontier posts Q1 earnings of $0.12 per share

BRIEF-Emera announces expiration and settlement of exchange offer
May 4 HollyFrontier Corp :
* HollyFrontier corporation reports quarterly net income
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.12
* Qtrly production levels averaged approximately 416,000 barrels per day
* Q1 earnings reflect seasonally weak industry refining margins, which were 40% below levels for comparable period last year
* Qtrly sales and other revenues $2.02 billion versus $3.01 billion
* "Expect gasoline margins to strengthen further"
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.02, revenue view $2.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Rolls-Royce Plc agreed to pay authorities more than $800 million to resolve charges of bribing officials in six countries in schemes that lasted more than a decade, the U.S. Justice Department and U.K. Serious Fraud Office said in statements Tuesday.
