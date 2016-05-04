版本:
2016年 5月 4日 星期三 18:42 BJT

BRIEF-Caesarstone posts Q1 earnings of $0.33 per share

May 4 Caesarstone Sdot-yam Ltd

* Caesarstone reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.38

* Q1 earnings per share $0.33

* Q1 revenue $116.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $115 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $550 million to $565 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says reiterates full year guidance for sales and adjusted ebitda

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.59, revenue view $557.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

