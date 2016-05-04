BRIEF-Torstar Corp reports Q1 adjusted loss per share c$0.40

BRIEF-Emera announces expiration and settlement of exchange offer
* Emera announces expiration and settlement of exchange offer
May 4 Torstar Corp
* Torstar Corporation reports first quarter results
* Q1 loss per share c$0.66 from continuing operations
* Q1 adjusted loss per share c$0.40
* Says segmented revenue was $174.8 million in Q1 of 2016, down $17.5 million
* Challenges experienced by Metroland Media Group and Star Media Group expected to continue in balance of year
* Early indications at Metroland Media Group are that rate of print advertising revenue decline in April has moderated relative to Q1
* Subscriber revenues declined moderately in Q1 of 2016 and this trend is expected to continue in balance of year
* Newsprint pricing has increased in 2016
* Have initiated sale process of printing facility and land in vaughan and have been "pleased with level of interest"
* Q1 revenue view c$170.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net savings related to restructuring initiatives undertaken through end of q1 of 2016 are expected to be $20.7 million in balance of 2016
* Torstar Corp sees flyer distribution revenues will experience moderate declines in balance of 2016
* Paywall at Toronto Star was eliminated effective April 1, 2015
* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
