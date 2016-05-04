版本:
BRIEF-Gramercy Property Trust posts Q1 FFO of $0.15 per share

May 4 Gramercy Property Trust :

* Gramercy Property Trust reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.17

* Q1 FFO per share $0.15

* Q1 revenue $120.5 million

* Qtrly core ffo $0.18

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $107.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

