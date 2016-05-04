BRIEF-Loblaw reports Q1 earnings per share c$0.47

BRIEF-Emera announces expiration and settlement of exchange offer
* Emera announces expiration and settlement of exchange offer
May 4 Loblaw Companies Ltd
* Loblaw reports 2016 first quarter results and announces a 4% increase to quarterly common share dividend(1)
* Q1 revenue c$10.38 billion versus I/B/E/S view c$10.38 billion
* Qtrly retail segment sales were $10,154 million , an increase of $324 million , or 3.3%, compared to Q1 of 2015
* Qtrly drug retail (shoppers drug mart) same-store sales growth was 6.3%
* Quarterly common share dividend increased by 4.0% from $0.25 per common share to $0.26 per common share
* Says for 2016, sees to deliver positive same-store sales and stable gross margin in its retail segment
* Sees for 2016, grow adjusted net earnings
* Expects to invest approximately $1.3 billion in capital expenditures, including $1.0 billion in its retail segment in 2016
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.47
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.82, revenue view c$10.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly food retail (Loblaw) same-store sales growth was 2.6%
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.82 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Emera announces expiration and settlement of exchange offer
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Rolls-Royce Plc agreed to pay authorities more than $800 million to resolve charges of bribing officials in six countries in schemes that lasted more than a decade, the U.S. Justice Department and U.K. Serious Fraud Office said in statements Tuesday.
Jan 17 Aveda Transportation And Energy Services Inc