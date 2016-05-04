BRIEF-Chesapeake Utilities Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $1.33

BRIEF-Emera announces expiration and settlement of exchange offer
* Emera announces expiration and settlement of exchange offer
May 4 Chesapeake Utilities Corp
* Chesapeake Utilities Corporation reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.33
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says in order to fund 2016 capital expenditures, company may further increase level of borrowings during 2016
* Says may further increase level of borrowings during 2016 to supplement cash provided by operating activities
* Says 2016 capital budget is $179.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Rolls-Royce Plc agreed to pay authorities more than $800 million to resolve charges of bribing officials in six countries in schemes that lasted more than a decade, the U.S. Justice Department and U.K. Serious Fraud Office said in statements Tuesday.
Jan 17 Aveda Transportation And Energy Services Inc