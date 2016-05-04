BRIEF-Halyard Health Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.53

BRIEF-Emera announces expiration and settlement of exchange offer
* Emera announces expiration and settlement of exchange offer
May 4 Halyard Health Inc
* Halyard health, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 results completes acquisition of corpak medsystems
* Reaffirms fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $1.50 to $1.70
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.53
* Q1 earnings per share $0.30
* Q1 sales fell 2 percent to $385 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Rolls-Royce Plc agreed to pay authorities more than $800 million to resolve charges of bribing officials in six countries in schemes that lasted more than a decade, the U.S. Justice Department and U.K. Serious Fraud Office said in statements Tuesday.
Jan 17 Aveda Transportation And Energy Services Inc