BRIEF-Halyard Health Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.53

May 4 Halyard Health Inc

* Halyard health, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 results completes acquisition of corpak medsystems

* Reaffirms fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $1.50 to $1.70

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.53

* Q1 earnings per share $0.30

* Q1 sales fell 2 percent to $385 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

