BRIEF-Sucampo reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.21

May 4 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Sucampo reports strong results for first quarter of 2016

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.21

* Q1 loss per share $0.10

* Q1 revenue $47.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $44.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.97 to $1.07

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $195 million to $205 million

* Says reiterated its earnings guidance for full year ending December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

