BRIEF-Sucampo reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.21

BRIEF-Emera announces expiration and settlement of exchange offer
May 4 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Sucampo reports strong results for first quarter of 2016
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.21
* Q1 loss per share $0.10
* Q1 revenue $47.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $44.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.97 to $1.07
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $195 million to $205 million
* Says reiterated its earnings guidance for full year ending December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Rolls-Royce Plc agreed to pay authorities more than $800 million to resolve charges of bribing officials in six countries in schemes that lasted more than a decade, the U.S. Justice Department and U.K. Serious Fraud Office said in statements Tuesday.
