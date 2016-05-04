版本:
BRIEF-Epizyme's investigational new drug application gets FDA nod

May 4 Epizyme Inc

* Epizyme announces fda acceptance of investigational new drug application for tazemetostat in mesothelioma

* In q3 of this year, company plans to initiate a phase 2 study in patients with mesothelioma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

