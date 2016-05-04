BRIEF-Spectra Energy Partners posts Q1 operating revenue $624 mln

BRIEF-Emera announces expiration and settlement of exchange offer
* Emera announces expiration and settlement of exchange offer
May 4 Spectra Energy Partners Lp
* Spectra Energy Partners reports first quarter 2016 results
* Spectra Energy Partners LP qtrly operating revenues $ 624 million versus $606 million
* Qtrly ongoing net income from controlling interests was $298 million compared with $302 million in prior-year quarter
* Q1 revenue view $657.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reported net income from controlling interests was $298 million for Q1 compared with $293 million in first quarter 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Rolls-Royce Plc agreed to pay authorities more than $800 million to resolve charges of bribing officials in six countries in schemes that lasted more than a decade, the U.S. Justice Department and U.K. Serious Fraud Office said in statements Tuesday.
