BRIEF-Spectra Energy Partners posts Q1 operating revenue $624 mln

May 4 Spectra Energy Partners Lp

* Spectra Energy Partners reports first quarter 2016 results

* Spectra Energy Partners LP qtrly operating revenues $ 624 million versus $606 million

* Qtrly ongoing net income from controlling interests was $298 million compared with $302 million in prior-year quarter

* Q1 revenue view $657.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reported net income from controlling interests was $298 million for Q1 compared with $293 million in first quarter 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

