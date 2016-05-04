BRIEF-Now Inc reports Q1 loss per share of $0.59

BRIEF-Emera announces expiration and settlement of exchange offer
May 4 Now Inc
* Now inc. Announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.35 excluding items
* Q1 revenue $548 million versus i/b/e/s view $540.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share $0.59
* Qtrly u.s. Rig counts fell 60 percent year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Rolls-Royce Plc agreed to pay authorities more than $800 million to resolve charges of bribing officials in six countries in schemes that lasted more than a decade, the U.S. Justice Department and U.K. Serious Fraud Office said in statements Tuesday.
