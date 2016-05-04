版本:
BRIEF-Now Inc reports Q1 loss per share of $0.59

May 4 Now Inc

* Now inc. Announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.35 excluding items

* Q1 revenue $548 million versus i/b/e/s view $540.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $0.59

* Qtrly u.s. Rig counts fell 60 percent year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

