公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日

BRIEF-Clear Channel reports qtrly consolidated revenue $590.7 mln

May 4 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc

* Clear channel outdoor holdings, inc. Reports results for 2016 first quarter

* Consolidated net income totaled $141 million in q1 of 2016 compared to consolidated net loss of $33 million

* Qtrly consolidated revenue $590.7 million versus $615 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

