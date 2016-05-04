版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 18:57 BJT

BRIEF-Delphi posts Q1 adj. earnings $1.36/shr from continuing operations

May 4 Delphi Automotive Plc

* Delphi reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.36 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.15 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $4.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.09 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* $1.60

* Sees Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.50 - $1.60

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.58, revenue view $4.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms full year financial guidance

* Sees Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.50 - $1.60

* Sees Q2 revenue $4,125 - $4,225 million

* Sees 2016 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $5.80-$6.10

* FY2016 earnings per share view $6.06, revenue view $16.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐