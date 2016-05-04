BRIEF-Delphi posts Q1 adj. earnings $1.36/shr from continuing operations

BRIEF-Emera announces expiration and settlement of exchange offer
* Emera announces expiration and settlement of exchange offer
May 4 Delphi Automotive Plc
* Delphi reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.36 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.15 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $4.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.09 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.50 - $1.60
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.58, revenue view $4.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms full year financial guidance
* Sees Q2 revenue $4,125 - $4,225 million
* Sees 2016 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $5.80-$6.10
* FY2016 earnings per share view $6.06, revenue view $16.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Rolls-Royce Plc agreed to pay authorities more than $800 million to resolve charges of bribing officials in six countries in schemes that lasted more than a decade, the U.S. Justice Department and U.K. Serious Fraud Office said in statements Tuesday.
