BRIEF-Reg-Comstock Resources posts Q1 adj. loss $1.03/shr

BRIEF-Emera announces expiration and settlement of exchange offer
May 4 Comstock Resources Inc
* Comstock Resources Inc reports first quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* Q1 loss per share $1.03 excluding items
* Q1 loss per share $1.14
* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says Q1 of 2016 results include impairments on unevaluated acreage and oil and gas properties of $30.5 million
* Oil production in Q1 of 2016, which averaged 4,600 barrels of oil per day, declined by 60 pct
* Qtrly natural gas production averaged 152 mmcf per day, an increase of 67 pct over natural gas production
* Says decrease in oil production is result of sale of company's Burleson County
* Says decrease in oil production is result of lack of drilling in South Texas Eagle Ford Shale Properties in 2015, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Rolls-Royce Plc agreed to pay authorities more than $800 million to resolve charges of bribing officials in six countries in schemes that lasted more than a decade, the U.S. Justice Department and U.K. Serious Fraud Office said in statements Tuesday.
