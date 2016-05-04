版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 19:17 BJT

BRIEF-New Relic says Peter Currie was not considered for reelection at his request

May 4 New Relic Inc

* New relic appoints sohaib abbasi and james tolonen to its board of directors

* Peter currie was not considered for reelection at his request Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐