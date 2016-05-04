版本:
BRIEF-Nationstar Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.27

May 4 Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc

* Nationstar reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.27

* Q1 gaap loss per share $1.28

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenue $587.7 million versus $263.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

