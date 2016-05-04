BRIEF-Astronics Q1 earnings per share $0.44

BRIEF-Emera announces expiration and settlement of exchange offer
* Emera announces expiration and settlement of exchange offer
May 4 Astronics Corp
* Astronics corporation reports 2016 first quarter financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.44
* Sees fy 2016 sales $665 million to $710 million
* Q1 sales $159.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $167.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Capital equipment spending in 2016 is planned to be in range of $20 million to $25 million
* Consolidated backlog at april 2, 2016 was $276.8 million, of which $229.8 million is expected to ship in 2016
* Fy2016 revenue view $686.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lowered high end of our original revenue guidance slightly for year, reflecting weakness in avionics product line Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Rolls-Royce Plc agreed to pay authorities more than $800 million to resolve charges of bribing officials in six countries in schemes that lasted more than a decade, the U.S. Justice Department and U.K. Serious Fraud Office said in statements Tuesday.
