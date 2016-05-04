BRIEF-Astronics Q1 earnings per share $0.44

May 4 Astronics Corp

* Astronics corporation reports 2016 first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.44

* Sees fy 2016 sales $665 million to $710 million

* Q1 sales $159.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $167.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Capital equipment spending in 2016 is planned to be in range of $20 million to $25 million

* Consolidated backlog at april 2, 2016 was $276.8 million, of which $229.8 million is expected to ship in 2016

* Fy2016 revenue view $686.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lowered high end of our original revenue guidance slightly for year, reflecting weakness in avionics product line