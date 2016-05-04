版本:
BRIEF-New Residential Q1 core earnings per share $0.49

May 4 New Residential Investment Corp

* New residential announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 core earnings per share $0.49

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.48

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income $108.8 million versus $119.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

