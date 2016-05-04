版本:
BRIEF-Malibu Boats Inc reports Q3 net income per class A share $0.32

May 4 Malibu Boats Inc

* Malibu Boats Inc announces third quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Q3 sales $68.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $70.1 million

* Qtrly net income per class a share $0.32

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

