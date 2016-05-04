BRIEF-Interxion reports Q1 adjusted earnings EUR 0.14/shr

BRIEF-Emera announces expiration and settlement of exchange offer
* Emera announces expiration and settlement of exchange offer
May 4 Interxion Holding Nv
* Interxion reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share EUR 0.14
* Q1 earnings per share EUR 0.14
* Q1 revenue rose 10 percent to eur 102 million
* Reaffirms guidance for its revenue, adjusted EBITDA and capital expenditures for full year 2016
* FY2016 earnings per share view EUR 0.66, revenue view eur 423.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view eur 0.16, revenue view eur 101.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Rolls-Royce Plc agreed to pay authorities more than $800 million to resolve charges of bribing officials in six countries in schemes that lasted more than a decade, the U.S. Justice Department and U.K. Serious Fraud Office said in statements Tuesday.
Jan 17 Aveda Transportation And Energy Services Inc