BRIEF-Interxion reports Q1 adjusted earnings EUR 0.14/shr

May 4 Interxion Holding Nv

* Interxion reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share EUR 0.14

* Q1 earnings per share EUR 0.14

* Q1 revenue rose 10 percent to eur 102 million

* Reaffirms guidance for its revenue, adjusted EBITDA and capital expenditures for full year 2016

* FY2016 earnings per share view EUR 0.66, revenue view eur 423.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view eur 0.16, revenue view eur 101.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

