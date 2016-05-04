BRIEF-Kulicke & Soffa reports second quarter 2016 results

BRIEF-Emera announces expiration and settlement of exchange offer
* Emera announces expiration and settlement of exchange offer
May 4 Kulicke And Soffa Industries Inc
* Kulicke & Soffa reports second quarter 2016 results
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue about $195 million to $205 million
* Q2 revenue $156.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $135 million
* Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc qtrly EPS $0.07
* Q3 revenue view $161.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $135.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Emera announces expiration and settlement of exchange offer
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Rolls-Royce Plc agreed to pay authorities more than $800 million to resolve charges of bribing officials in six countries in schemes that lasted more than a decade, the U.S. Justice Department and U.K. Serious Fraud Office said in statements Tuesday.
Jan 17 Aveda Transportation And Energy Services Inc