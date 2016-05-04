版本:
BRIEF-Kulicke & Soffa reports second quarter 2016 results

May 4 Kulicke And Soffa Industries Inc

* Kulicke & Soffa reports second quarter 2016 results

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue about $195 million to $205 million

* Q2 revenue $156.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $135 million

* Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc qtrly EPS $0.07

* Q3 revenue view $161.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $135.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

