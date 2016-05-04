BRIEF-New Jersey Resources reports Q2 basic earnings per share $ 0.85

BRIEF-Emera announces expiration and settlement of exchange offer
May 4 New Jersey Resources Corp
* New Jersey Resources reports solid fiscal 2016 second quarter results; reaffirms fiscal 2016 net financial earnings guidance
* Qtrly basic earnings per share $ 0.85
* Qtrly basic net financial earnings per share $ 0.91
* Qtrly total operating revenues $574.2 million versus $1.01 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Rolls-Royce Plc agreed to pay authorities more than $800 million to resolve charges of bribing officials in six countries in schemes that lasted more than a decade, the U.S. Justice Department and U.K. Serious Fraud Office said in statements Tuesday.
Jan 17 Aveda Transportation And Energy Services Inc