BRIEF-New Jersey Resources reports Q2 basic earnings per share $ 0.85

May 4 New Jersey Resources Corp

* New Jersey Resources reports solid fiscal 2016 second quarter results; reaffirms fiscal 2016 net financial earnings guidance

* Qtrly basic earnings per share $ 0.85

* Qtrly basic net financial earnings per share $ 0.91

* Qtrly total operating revenues $574.2 million versus $1.01 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

