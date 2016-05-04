版本:
BRIEF-Time Warner reports Q1 earnings per share $1.46 from continuing operations

May 4 Time Warner Inc

* Reports First Quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.49 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $1.46 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $7.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $7.3 billion

* Q1 Warner Bros revenue of $ 3,109 million versus $3,199 million last year

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.49

* Q1 home box office revenue of $ 1,506 million versus $1,398 million last year

* Qtrly turner segment revenue $ 2.91 billion versus $ 2.71 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

