BRIEF-Time Warner reports Q1 earnings per share $1.46 from continuing operations

BRIEF-Emera announces expiration and settlement of exchange offer
May 4 Time Warner Inc
* Reports First Quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.49 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share $1.46 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $7.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $7.3 billion
* Q1 Warner Bros revenue of $ 3,109 million versus $3,199 million last year
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.49
* Q1 home box office revenue of $ 1,506 million versus $1,398 million last year
* Qtrly turner segment revenue $ 2.91 billion versus $ 2.71 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Rolls-Royce Plc agreed to pay authorities more than $800 million to resolve charges of bribing officials in six countries in schemes that lasted more than a decade, the U.S. Justice Department and U.K. Serious Fraud Office said in statements Tuesday.
