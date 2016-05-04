BRIEF-Zoetis Q1 earnings per share $0.41

May 4 Zoetis Inc

* Zoetis reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.48

* Q1 earnings per share $0.41

* Q1 revenue $1.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.1 billion

* Sees 2017 reported diluted eps for full year of between $2.01 to $2.19 per share

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.83 to $1.90

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.24 to $2.38

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $5.075 billion to $5.275 billion

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $4.775 billion to $4.875 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.79, revenue view $4.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $1.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Zoetis inc sees 2016 reported diluted EPS for full year of between $1.41 to $1.56 per share

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.26, revenue view $5.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S