版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 19:31 BJT

BRIEF-Acerus reports Q1 earnings per share $0.03

May 4 Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation

* Acerus reports first quarter 2016 results and provides business update

* Q1 earnings per share $0.03

* Revenues for Q1 2016 totaled $10.4 million (compared to $3.2 million for Q1 2015) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐