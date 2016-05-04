版本:
2016年 5月 4日

BRIEF-Charles river laboratories announces first-quarter 2016 results from continuing operations

May 4 Charles River Laboratories International Inc

* Quarter 2016 results from continuing operations

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.98

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.78 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $354.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $354.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share view to $4.32 to $4.45

* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.34, revenue view $1.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 GAAP EPS estimate $3.39-$3.57

* Sees 2016 reported revenue growth 19 pct - 22.5 pct

* Sees 2016 constant currency revenue growth 20 pct - 23.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

