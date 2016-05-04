BRIEF-Kate Spade Q1 gaap EPS $0.08 from continuing operations

BRIEF-Emera announces expiration and settlement of exchange offer
* Emera announces expiration and settlement of exchange offer
May 4 Kate Spade & Co
* Kate spade & company reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.08 from continuing operations
* Q1 sales $274 million versus i/b/e/s view $271.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.05 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share $0.05 excluding items
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms full year 2016 guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Emera announces expiration and settlement of exchange offer
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Rolls-Royce Plc agreed to pay authorities more than $800 million to resolve charges of bribing officials in six countries in schemes that lasted more than a decade, the U.S. Justice Department and U.K. Serious Fraud Office said in statements Tuesday.
Jan 17 Aveda Transportation And Energy Services Inc