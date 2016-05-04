版本:
BRIEF-Kate Spade Q1 gaap EPS $0.08 from continuing operations

May 4 Kate Spade & Co

* Kate spade & company reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.08 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales $274 million versus i/b/e/s view $271.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.05 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $0.05 excluding items

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms full year 2016 guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

