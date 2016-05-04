BRIEF-ArQule reports Q1 loss per share $0.08

May 4 ArQule Inc

* ArQule reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.08

* Q1 revenue $1.227 million versus $2.785 million

* Sees FY 2016 loss per share $0.34 to $0.39

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $4.0 million to $5.0 million

* Q1 revenue view $1.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ArQule Inc says for 2016, ArQule expects net use of cash to range between $23 million and $25 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.36, revenue view $4.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S