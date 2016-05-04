版本:
BRIEF-CDW Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.67

May 4 Cdw Corp :

* CDW reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.67

* Q1 sales $3.117 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.1 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.46 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

