BRIEF-Merus announces first patient dosed in Phase 1/2 trial

May 4 Merus

* Announces first patient dosed in Phase 1/2 trial evaluating bispecific antibody candidate mcLA-17 in patients with AML Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

