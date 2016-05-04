版本:
BRIEF-Beasley Broadcast Group Q1 earnings per share $0.08

May 4 Beasley Broadcast Group Inc

* Beasley Broadcast Group first quarter net revenue increases 13.2% to $27.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
