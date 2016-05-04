版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 4日 星期三 19:34 BJT

BRIEF-TearLab announces $17.3 mln registered public offering

May 4 TearLab Corp :

* Tearlab announces $17.3 million registered public offering

* Tearlab corp says offering was priced at $0.75 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐