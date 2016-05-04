BRIEF-Livanova Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.54

BRIEF-Emera announces expiration and settlement of exchange offer
May 4 Livanova Plc
* Livanova reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.54
* Q1 sales $287 million
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.83
* Livanova plc says reiterated its guidance for full year 2016
* Fy2016 earnings per share view 198.54 pence, revenue view 900.6 million stg
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Rolls-Royce Plc agreed to pay authorities more than $800 million to resolve charges of bribing officials in six countries in schemes that lasted more than a decade, the U.S. Justice Department and U.K. Serious Fraud Office said in statements Tuesday.
Jan 17 Aveda Transportation And Energy Services Inc