BRIEF-Livanova Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.54

May 4 Livanova Plc

* Livanova reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.54

* Q1 sales $287 million

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.83

* Livanova plc says reiterated its guidance for full year 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view 198.54 pence, revenue view 900.6 million stg -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

