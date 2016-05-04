版本:
BRIEF-Time Warner Inc reaffirms 2016 full-year business outlook

May 4 Time Warner Inc.

* Reaffirms 2016 full-year business outlook

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.30 to $5.40 from continuing operations

* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

