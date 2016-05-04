版本:
BRIEF-Ametek names Ronald Oscher as chief administrative officer

May 4 Ametek Inc

* Ronald Oscher named chief administrative officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

