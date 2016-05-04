BRIEF-ICE Q1 adjusted earnings per share $3.68 excluding items

May 4 Intercontinental Exchange
* Reports Record First Quarter 2016 Adj. Diluted Eps Of
$3.68, +20% Y/Y; $1.2b Revenues, Less Transaction-Based expenses
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $3.08
* Q1 earnings per share view $3.65 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $3.68 excluding items
* Q1 revenue $1.2 billion
* Intercontinental exchange inc says expects full year 2016
adjusted operating expenses in range of $1.97 billion to $2.0
billion
* Intercontinental exchange inc says expects to realize
expense synergies in range of $85 million to $90 million in 2016
* Q1 revenue view $1.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects 2016 data services revenues to increase in range
of 6% to 7% compared to 2015 pro forma data services revenues
* Sees q2 2016 adjusted operating expenses in range of $495
million to $505 million
